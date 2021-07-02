Golfer Mark Power is a credit to Kilkenny

Eddie Power caddied for his son Mark Power at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open
Well done to Mark Power, an amateur golfer who played with the top professionals this week at Mount Juliet Estate for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.
+1 is very respectable score, had he had a little more luck on the greens, who knows what could have happened this weekend.
The young Kilkenny golfer was a breathe of fresh air to follow around the world watched golf course on Thursday and Friday. From the 36 holes Mark played, he smiled from his first drive to his last putt. As a Kilkenny woman I cannot wait until this guy turns professional, he has some future ahead of him.
More News
A rent and rates strike by Corporation tenants on differential rents is looming in Kilkenny Picture: Tumisu/Pixabay
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.