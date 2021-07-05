Dismay as Kilkenny Country Music Festival 2021 cancelled

Young Irelands GAA Club 'devastated' festival will not be able to go ahead as planned this year

Country Music

At the launch of the 2017 Kilkenny Country Music Festival were Grace O'Donnell and Steffi Fitzgerald. The festival will not go ahead this year, but is set to return in 2022 PICTURE: PAT MOORE

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

The Kilkenny Country Music Festival will not be able to go ahead as hoped in 2021.

In a statement issued today, Young Irelands GAA Club said it was 'devastated' to confirm the news. It's due to the ongoing uncertainty and challenges posed by the pandemic along with restrictions on gatherings and travel, and the delays in the reopening of the country.

However, organisers have moved to work on plans for next year's event with leading country singer Mike Denver confirmed for Sunday, July 3, 2022. All tickets that have already been purchased for the 2020 and 2021 events will be valid for 2022. Ticket sales for the rescheduled festival are on hold until further notice.

Given the exceptional circumstances, Young Irelands are happy to refund tickets already purchased for the 2021 festival. If you purchased your tickets through Eventbrite, please request your refund through Eventbrite. If you purchased your ticket at a local outlet, please contact kkcountrymusic@gmail.com.

