Volunteer ambassadors to give visitors a warm welcome to Kilkenny

More than 20 trained volunteers will be in strategic locations around Kilkenny to meet and greet visitors and give them a warm welcome, along with visitor information, over the summer months.

Kilkenny County Council last week officially launched its ‘Kilkenny Welcome Team’. The innovative initiative was first developed in 2020 by the council, in association with Kilkenny Tourism and the Kilkenny Tourism Recovery Task Force.

The Kilkenny Welcome Team will be placed at high footfall locations around Kilkenny City to provide a range of information from opening hours to local attractions, nearby toilet facilities, pharmacists, ATM locations, train and bus times.

All Kilkenny Welcome Team volunteers are fully trained in Covid-19 protocols; public safety and comfort will be a priority at all times. Volunteers will only engage when asked and will not impose on any visitors uninvited.

After a difficult year for tourism and hospitality, many people want to help to promote the recovery of the city and county and are giving their valuable time in volunteering to be part of the initiative,” said Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Fidelis Doherty.

“The Kilkenny Welcome Team also provides an opportunity for individuals to put the Kilkenny jersey on and play a meaningful role in the recovery process.”

Mayor of Kilkenny Andrew McGuinness said the launch of the Welcome Team demonstrated the commitment of Kilkenny County Council in supporting the local economic recovery and helping businesses adapt and maximise the remainder of the 2021 season.

Tourism Officer with Kilkenny County Council, Martina Comerford said the Kilkenny Welcome Team is a great example of how the community can join forces in an effort to drive tourism and hospitality in the county.

“Kilkenny has always been renowned for giving visitors a warm welcome, and now with the help of the volunteers; this on-the-ground approach from local people will show how Kilkenny really cares about its visitors,” she said.