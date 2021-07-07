Knitters and crocheters of all abilities invited to participate in Kilkenny's Knitted Together 2

Kilkenny County Council’s Arts Office has launched Knitted Together 2 and is calling for people throughout Kilkenny to join in the community project.

Knitted Together 2 aims to foster community spirit and connection across the county, to mitigate against the effects of social isolation throughout the pandemic, whilst creating some beautiful handmade blankets to donate to local charities.

Knitters and crocheters of all abilities are invited to participate. If you are a crochet-whizz, knitting master or complete novice everyone can get involved by logging on to www.kilkennyartsoffice.ie to register today. As part of the 2021 project Kilkenny Arts Office has organised a schedule of tutorials with textile artists, Jacqui Kelleher and online get-togethers with artist Carrie Lynam for anyone who wants to chat or to learn from other makers.

The successful 2020 Knitted Together project saw over 180 groups and individuals create 75 of beautiful knitted and crocheted blankets for charities. In the same spirit, this year’s blankets will be donated to Kilkenny based charities and charity shops to help supplement their fundraising which has been affected by the Pandemic.

“We received thousands of knitted and crocheted squares in 2020 and we were just blown away by the level of engagement and quality of the work in the project," says Kilkenny Arts Office Mary Butler.

"This year we have added some interactive online tutorials and get-togethers to further connect with our knitters. We want to promote a sense of community in Kilkenny and encourage people from every walk of life to pick up their knitting needles or crochet hooks and join in the fun.”

Take the Challenge

Building on that sense of community, Kilkenny Arts Office is setting some challenges for its knitters to make squares for several themed blankets. They can choose to contribute to the forty shades of green, black and amber or a rainbow blanket to celebrate Pride Month. There are a limited number of kits available however knitters are encouraged to be as sustainable as possible and use up old wool that they may have at home.

Those who wish to participate in Knitted Together 2 can register online on www.kilkennyartsoffice.ie, call 056-7794938 or email Bernadette Roberts, at the Arts Office on bernadette.roberts@ kilkennycoco.ie.

Participants can knit or crochet Eight-inch squares (eight inches across by eight inches down, approximately 50 stitches) using double knitting yarn (DK), this is the regular ball of wool with no extra embellishment, and 4mm needles or 4mm crochet hooks. Participants with the skills and time to make full blankets are asked to create six squares across by eight squares down (48 squares in total).

The Knitted Together 2 project is funded by Creative Ireland as part of its Age Friendly Initiatives, the DCCI as part of the Governments ‘Keep Well’ campaign and is supported by Age Friendly and Healthy Ireland Kilkenny programmes.