Looking for a Kilkenny City home ready to walk into?

An outstanding three bedroom semi-detached city home, Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery are delighted to present 7 Ashfield East to the open market.

Purchased by the current owner from new in 2005, 7 Ashfield East has the added benefit of a large rear garden (measuring 48ftx36ft).

The property extends to 101 square metres (1,087 square feet) and is presented in turnkey condition. It will appeal to buyers looking for a quality home in a convenient location close to Kilkenny City centre.

The well-presented accommodation at ground level comprises: spacious entrance hall, guest wc and living room with a feature bay window. A spacious open plan kitchen/dining room completes the accommodation at this level.



The layout upstairs comprises: landing area with a gable end window, three spacious bedrooms (master with en-suite) and a family bathroom.

Outside and Garden

A tarmacadam driveway provides secure off-street parking for one car. The front garden is laid in lawn to one side and bordered by plants and shrubs on the far side. Gated side access leads through to the rear of the property. The rear garden is fully fenced with concrete posts and wood panels and laid in lawn bordered by a good selection of mature plants, trees and wall creepers. A wooden garden shed provides storage and outside tap installed. A paved patio area is perfect for alfresco dining and entertaining.



Ashfield East is convenient to a number of primary schools and many noted secondary schools. Kilkenny has all you would expect from a compact city with a multiplex cinema, shopping centres and many bars and restaurants to choose from. A five minute drive takes you to the M9 motorway which services Dublin to Waterford. Kilkenny train station at MacDonagh Junction is on the Dublin to Waterford line with regular daily trains to and from Dublin and Waterford.

Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate this home in a convenient location.

7 Ashfield East

Old Golf Links Road

Kilkenny

R95 X2D1

Guide Price: €265,000

BER: C3