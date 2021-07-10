Bask in the all-day sun of The Bungalow!

A beautiful four bedroomed standalone bungalow beautifully presented in a prime location, this Thomastown property has so much going for it.

Brought to market by DNG Ella Dunphy, the property is situated on a large mature landscaped garden which offers an all day sun trap.

This superb family home, which boasts generously proportioned accommodation throughout, has the added bonus of a large private c 0.94 acre site with private paved driveway.

The property is within walking distance of all Thomastown’s amenities, while being within easy commuting distance to both Kilkenny and Waterford cities. All this offers the discerning purchaser an excellent opportunity to acquire a beautiful home in a convenient location.

Built in 1980 the property has a South-West facing garden, offering all-day sun. A central vac has been installed, while the property’s reception doors were replaced in recent years.



There are double glazed pvc windows throughout and a stira attic stairs. The property is also fully alarmed for phone watch.

The accommodation opens into a bright and alluring L-shaped entrance hallway with doors to all reception rooms and bedrooms. It includes a built-in cloak room, hot press and Stira attic access. The phone watch alarm is also set here.

The sitting room is a family-sized room which is located at front of house. Accessed from entrance hall, double glass panel doors opening into living room. Finished with carpet and fitted curtains there is a solid fuel open fireplace with marble mantelpiece and hearth. The dual aspect nature of the room ensures there’s an abundance of natural light.

The living room, another bright dual aspect room, is located between kitchen and sitting room but also accessed from hallway. Fitted with carpet, roller blinds and curtains it has a solid fuel built-in Stanley stove with solid oak mantelpiece and granite hearth.

The kitchen is a warm, South-facing room which comes with a great selection of kitchen units at floor and eye level. It has laminate countertops and a tiled floor. The first bedroom is a double room. It comes with a built-in wardrobe, carpet and fitted curtains.



The property’s main bathroom is tastefully tiled from floor to ceiling. It has a Bali brown whb, wc and full length fitted bath, as well as a Triton T90xr electric shower.

The second bedroom is also a double room with built-in wardrobe, carpet and fitted curtains. The third bedroom, another double room, has an en suite shower room. Tiled from floor to ceiling it has a whb, wc and fitted shower. The property’s fourth bedroom is also a double room, finished with built-in wardrobe.

Outside the house there is a single car garage which comes with additional overhead storage. Finished with full electrics the block-built garage has a concrete floor. The boiler house and central vac unit located here.

The property grounds have cast iron gates with sweeping tarmac driveway, which is complimented by paving brick. The driveway extends to rear of house while there is a large mature lawn garden to the front and rear. The boundary is a mix of solid block wall, hedging and mature trees.

Another benefit is the tremendous potential to expand and extend the property. The site has multiunit development potential. It is zoned as residential within the current Thomastown Plan, especially as there is a precedent with the housing estate next door.

The property is a 15-minute drive from the M9 Motorway and within 18 minutes of Kilkenny City centre.

Further information is available from selling agent DNG Ella Dunphy, 9 Ormonde Street, tel 056-7786000 or email ella@dngelladunphy.com.

The Bungalow

Cloghabrody

Thomastown

Co Kilkenny

R95 A3V8

Guide Price: €360,000

BER Rating: E2