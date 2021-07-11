Lots to love with this fabulous farmhouse close to Mount Juliet

A fine residential farm (circa 62 acres) available in lots) will be sold by public auction later this month by Joe Coogan Auctioneer.
A lovely property in a sought-after location thanks to its close proximity to the renowned Mount Juliet Estate (500 yards) and Ballylinch Stud Farm, Thomastown’s railway station is a mile away. Kilkenny City is just 11 miles away, with Waterford City (23 miles) and Wexford Town (45 miles) nearby. Dublin is 75 minutes away.
Lot 1: Circa 59.383 acres Residence and Farm Buildings with road frontage. Top quality prime agricultural land in one block.
The lands are divided into nine individual fields, water supply, south facing, partly surrounded by mature trees.
Farm buildings consisting of eight-unit milking parlor, cubicle accommodation for 70 dairy cows and slatted accommodation for approximately 50 store cattle, cattle crush, three span round roof shed with two lean-twos. Old stone buildings and yard with development potential.
The fine two storey traditional very well maintained farmhouse residence was constructed in 1927. The ground floor comprises entrance hall and two large reception rooms, both with fireplaces incorporating stoves, fitted kitchen/dining area, utility and bathroom.
The first floor features four bedrooms, one en-suite and main bathroom. The property is fitted with oil fired central heating and PVC double glazed windows.
Lot 2: Circa 2.510 Acres of top quality prime agricultural land with road frontage site potential been subject to planning permission for one dwelling.
Guide Price €48,000
Lot 3: Residence, Farm buildings standing on Circa 2.693 acres.
Guide Price €300,000
Lot 4: . Circa 56.690 Acres.
Guide Price €13,500 per acre
There will be a public auction at Ballycomey House, Castlecomer at 3pm on Friday, July 30 (unless previously sold).
Further information is available from Joe Coogan Auctioneer, tel 056-4440000 or email info@cooganauctioneers.com
Ballydonnell
Thomastown
Co Kilkenny
R95 Y8P7
