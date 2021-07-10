Cartoon Saloon's Wolfwalkers is back on the big screen in Kilkenny

Cartoon Saloon's multi award-winning and Oscar-nominated feature film, Wolfwalkers has arrived back to the IMC cinema on Barrack Street.

Wolfwalkers won Best Film at the IFTAS last weekend and has been lavished with praise and positive reviews since its release. Audiences will have the chance to see many familiar landmarks from Kilkenny on the big screen as well as many local actors who did voicework on the film.

Director Tomm Moore hopes that the people of Killkenny will go and watch the film on the big screen.

“We really hope that local families will go out and support it and see it in the cinema when it is safe to do so. It was made for the big screen.”

The film, which is set in medieval Kilkenny, also picked up an impressive five awards at the Annies ceremony.

Directors Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart have described the film as a 'love letter to Kilkenny'.

“Having grown up here and set up the studio here it was a way to give something back. People will recognise the voices in the film as we used local actors and they will see local landmarks like Rothe House and Kilkenny Castle,” said Stewart.

Moore voices agreement.

“I was in Young Irish Film makers when I heard werewolf stories based in Kilkenny and about the man-wolves of Ossory. Wolfwalkers, I suppose you could say it is a bit of a love letter to Kilkenny,” he says.

For more information and screening times see https://imccinemas.ie/