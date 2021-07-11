Covid Stability funding for Kilkenny community and voluntary groups welcomed

Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan has welcomed the funding
Some €113,802 in COVID Stability funding is to be provided to five Kilkenny groups that provide critical supports to the vulnerable, Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan has confirmed.
The organisations – which provide services within the local community and voluntary, charity and social enterprise sector in Kilkenny – have been hit with short term cash flow issues as a result of the pandemic, Deputy Phelan said.
The groups approved for funding are:
· Kilkenny Cancer Support Centre - €40,817
· The Thomas Hayes Trust Kilkenny - €37,985
· Castlecomer Enterprise Group - €20,000
· Twilight Community Group - €13,000
· Johnstown, Crosspatrick and Galmoy Community First Responders - €2,000
“These invaluable organisations continue to provide critical services supporting and assisting vulnerable people and communities, despite the many challenges brought about by the pandemic”, Deputy Phelan commented.
“However many have seen a significant fall in their incomes due to COVID and are experiencing cash flow difficulties. This financial support will assist them to continue to operate, providing an important lifeline to help stabilise their position and help those who give so selflessly of their time to continue with their good work.”
