Kilkenny women bike it from Malin to Mizen

Two friends who share a passion for endurance sports decided to take a long bike ride when Covid restrictions eased and cycled the length of the country.

Roisin Hickey is an avid mountain biker while Sinead Foley enjoys doing Iron Man challenges and both were up for a challenge following lockdown.

“Both of us are into long-distance endurance sports and Sinead wanted to do something to mark her birthday so we decided why not cycle from one end of Ireland to the other,” said Roisin.

The idea was born late last year and there were some training efforts but the project was put on the long finger, mainly due to Covid-19.

When inter-county travel opened up again the pair made the 130 kilometre round trip to Tramore and back. That was the only long cycle that they did in preparation for the challenge.

The duo headed off in late June and completed the 670 kilometres over three days, staying in hostels and B&B’s along the way.

“On the first day at 8am we started our journey. It was a lovely day with it being a bit overcast which was perfect for our cycle. So day one was from Mizen Head to Kilkee in County Clare (222km). There were a few tough hills in Kerry but seeing friendly faces on our trip through Kerry made it easier.

“After Killarney it was a long stretch to Kilkee. We got a nice break crossing on the ferry. The last stretch to Kilkee was a tough one. We arrived around 7pm to our B & B,” said Roisin.

“Sinead promised me more breaks on our second day as that was going to be our longest cycle at 255km. We started in Kilkee in Clare around 6.45am and we cycled up the coast of Clare where we stopped at the magnificent Cliffs of Moher. So strange being at a tourist spot and having it all to ourselves. I’m not complaining.

“Then we cycled through the Burren and on to the outskirts of Galway, where I started fading. 120km in with 135km left to go. The last stretch was on to Sligo and when we finished we were delighted and wrecked at the same time.

“On the last day we left again at 6.45am both our knees and bums sore but we cycled on. The thought of finishing keeping us going. What a tough adventure and I couldn't of done it with out my partner in crime Sinead Foley,” added Roisin after the pair finished their epic trip.