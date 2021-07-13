Put your shirt on Kilkenny winning style points!

Kilkenny GAA, in partnership with O’Neills, officially launched the county’s latest training top as the build-up continues to Saturday's Leinster senior hurling final.

The newly released training top is a nod to the county's hurling heritage. The shirt details the names of Kilkenny's All-Ireland senior hurling winners and is sure to be hugely popular with players and supporters alike.

The training top which features all of the players’ names, is a new design feature from Ireland’s largest sportswear manufacturer renowned for its innovation developed over 100 plus years. The new training t-shirt is a move away from the traditional black and amber colours associated with the Cats, with a solid black base and each player name emblazoned in gold text on the front and back of top.

The striking new black training top features a crew neck collar and three gold silicone stripes across the sleeves. O’Neills’ high performance koolite technology is also incorporated throughout. Of course, the t-shirt would not be complete without the historic Kilkenny GAA crest and for the first time the Glanbia logo is featured across the front of the top.

"Our long-standing partnership with O’Neills is showcased here once again in all its glory," said Kilkenny GAA chairman Jimmy Walsh. "Their team has skilfully blended innovation with our proud history in hurling and come up with another superb training top to ensure our players stand out.

"We know how passionate the Kilkenny GAA fans are about our national game, so it is a privilege to partner to launch this one-of-a-kind training top, which celebrates the remarkable history and heritage of Kilkenny GAA."

WIN A JERSEY

The new Kilkenny GAA training top will be available to purchase online at oneills.com and in-store at all O’Neills retail outlets - but check out this week's Kilkenny People to see how you can win one for free!