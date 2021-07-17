Peace and privacy in Parcnagowan home with convenience of Kilkenny City close by

A spacious three bedroom terraced family home located in the highly sought after Parcnagowan development, 11 Maple View will appeal to buyers looking for a quality home situated in a private and mature cul de sac which is just a short distance from Kilkenny City centre.

Built by McCorry Homes in 2004, this beautiful home is presented in turnkey condition and extends to 99 square metres (1,066 square feet) approx. The property offers spacious and well-appointed accommodation throughout.

The layout at ground level comprises: entrance hall, living room with feature bay window, kitchen/dining room and guest WC. The layout at first floor level comprises: landing, three spacious bedrooms (master with en-suite) and a family bathroom.

The front of the property is bordered by hedging on either side and has a cobble lock driveway with off street parking for two cars. The sunny West facing rear garden (44ftx18.5ft) is fully enclosed with concrete post and wood panel fencing to the sides and a wall to the rear and is laid in lawn.



The convenience of the location cannot be overstated with all conceivable amenities on your doorstep. MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre and Market Cross Shopping Centre are all within a short commute as well as a selection of excellent primary and secondary schools.

Kilkenny has all you would expect from a compact city with a multiplex cinema and many bars and restaurants to choose from. St Luke’s General Hospital, Kilcreene Orthopaedic Hospital and Aut Even Private Hospital are also within close proximity of the property. A five minute drive takes you to the M9 motorway which services Dublin to Waterford. Kilkenny train station at MacDonagh Junction is on the Dublin to Waterford line with regular trains to and from Dublin to Waterford.



Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate what this lovely property has to offer in a sought-after and convenient location.

For viewing details or further information contact Jennie Walshe, Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, 40 Parliament Street, tel 056-7721904 or email jennie@sfmccreery.com.

11 Maple View

Parcnagowan

Kilkenny

R95 K5D6

Guide Price: €265,000

BER: C1