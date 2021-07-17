Spectacular views and spacious rooms - Friars Inch Meadows is a family home with huge appeal

A family home situated on the outskirts of Kilkenny City, Friars Inch Meadows is an imposing property which is within walking distance of all amenities.

This residence offers elegantly proportioned light filled accommodation with spectacular views of the South-facing private mature garden and patio area.

The accommodation opens into a bright and alluring entrance hall with split level aspect to a first-floor level and opening to the main reception area.



Tastefully tiled throughout, a large window encompasses both ground and first floors while showcasing the beautiful mature gardens and surrounding countryside.

The formal dining room is an exceptionally bright reception room with dual aspect capitalising on an abundance of natural lighting.

The drawing room is a spacious bright room benefitting from natural lighting and takes in views of the many aspects of the mature garden. There is an open fireplace with marble mantel and natural stone hearth cast-with insert. Twin French doors lead to the garden.



The kitchen is a beautiful and bright focal point of the home. Located in the rear of the house there is a great selection of floor and eye level units. Featuring granite and solid wood countertops and tasteful tiled splashback, steps lead down to the dining area.

The dining area, which has fitted shelving and storage, has an impressive cast iron fireplace. Twin French door lead to the garden and offer views of the meadows. Large double doors lead to the hallway.

The ground floor has a utility room which is finished with standard plumbing and electrics and generous storage areas. Doors lead to the side of house. The floor is finished with a guest WC, which is fitted with a classic white w/c, whb and power shower.

The stairs to the landing are solid timber post and rail stairs which lead to a bright landing space. A large double height window allows an abundance of natural light. A mezzanine post and rail balcony overlooks the ground floor.

The first bedroom is a generous double room which is fitted with carpet and a large fitted wardrobe.

The property’s family bathroom is a large bathroom with classic white fillings. The second bedroom is next to it, and is a double room with carpet and fitted wardrobe.

The home’s master bedroom is a spacious, large bedroom with private bathroom and walk-in wardrobe. It benefits from exceptional natural lighting and views of the garden. The en suite is finished with a classic white w/c and whb. The large shower area is fitted with a power shower.



The first floor is also home to an office/workroom. A generous workspace, it comes with shelved areas and standard electrical fittings and features solid wood flooring throughout.

The fourth bedroom is a double bedroom with solid wood flooring.

Moving on to the second floor the landing has a large feature window with quiet reading area which is fitted with library and bookshelves. The hot press is located here.

The fifth bedroom is a large bedroom with velux windows. An additional porthole window creates natural lighting and additional ventilation. The attic storage space is accessed from this area.

The second floor also features a study/library, a large spacious room with fitted library shelving. The velux window and a porthole window capitalise on natural lighting and ventilation. There is carpet on the floor area and access to attic storage space.



Friars Inch Meadows has an exclusive private location with enormous appeal in a sought-after residential area and must be viewed to be fully appreciated.

Viewing strictly by appointment only with selling agent Ella Dunphy, 9 Ormonde Street, tel 056-7786000 or email ella@dngelladunphy.com

Friars Inch Meadows

Bleach Road

Kilkenny

R95 V8R6

Guide Price €785,000

BER Rating: B3