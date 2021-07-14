Trojan community efforts pays off in Urlingford as CCTV launched

After years of trojan community effort the Urlingford Community CCTV System was launched earlier today.

At the launch Chief Superintendent Padraig Dunne of the Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow Division praised the work of the committee in successfully getting the CCTV system up and running. Chief Supt Dunne noted the importance of CCTV in the investigation of criminal offences.

Chairperson of Kilkenny Joint Policing Committee, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick, was also in high praise of the local committee for their efforts in making the local community a safer place noting that the CCTV system was the latest in a number of initiatives carried out by the committee which was established in 2012. Cllr Fitzpatrick also noted the importance of CCTV as not only an investigative tool but as a crime prevention measure and deterrent.

John Cahill, former Chairman of Urlingford and Graine Community Alert, who was a driving force behind the hard working committee that brought the project to fruition outlined the exceptional procedures that were required. He noted that this was a four year project which involved numerous public meetings and consultation, meetings with An Garda Siochana, Kilkenny County Council and The Department of Justice.

Ronan Ryan, Community Development Officer with Kilkenny County Council, also paid tribute to the efforts of the local people noting the cumbersome process in setting up a community CCTV system and their persistence to make it succeed.

District Officer for Kilkenny Superintendent Derek Hughes outlined how the CCTV system will operate and noted its value to the Gardaí investigating reported crimes. Superintendent Hughes also highlighted the preventative measures of a CCTV system. He stated that this launch was a culmination of the cooperative work of An Garda Síochána, Kilkenny Local authority and the local community of Urlingford.

Dan Norton Chairperson and Committee member of Urlingford and Graine Community Alert Group addressed the gathering and paid tribute to his hardworking committee for all their efforts in their successful application and launch of the CCTV system.

The CCTV system was granted authority under section 38 3(C) of the Garda Síochána Act 2005. The launch of the CCTV is a culmination of hard work by the committee of Urlingford and Graine Community Alert. Kilkenny County Council are the data controllers for the system which has a total of eleven cameras within the town.

Crime Prevention Officer Kilkenny Carlow Division Sergeant Peter McConnon said that 'any CCTV system plays an integral part in designing out crime from communities'.

"This system will be an invaluable asset in making Urlingford a safer place," he added.