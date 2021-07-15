Kilkenny woman launches vegan chocolate range during lockdown

A Kilkenny woman has put her time to good use during lockdown and has developed and launched her own business.

On leaving school, Yvonne Kennedy, who is originally from Bennettsbridge, was in two minds as to whether she should pursue a career in graphic design, or become a professional chef. As a lifelong vegetarian, however, the prospect of making a living as a non-meat-eating chef

For the next twenty years, the Kilkenny native forged a very successful career in the world of design solutions and communications. Constantly curious and constantly looking to learn more and be more, she developed her skills in the areas of psychotherapy and psychoanalysis, which subsequently lead her to an awareness of her own unfulfilled ambitions in the food space. After completing a Postgraduate Certificate in Entrepreneurship in Dublin’s Trinity College, she is now the creative and culinary force behind The Hungry Vegan.

A practising vegan for the best part of the last decade, Yvonne is acutely aware of the difficulties that vegans and vegetarians encounter in the search for food to go that is as delicious as it is nutritious.

"We are on a mission to provide rich indulgent chocolate with enhanced vitamin and mineral benefits vegan that is gluten free and sustainable. We are working on a sugar free range that will be equally indulgent and decadent," she said adding that all the packaging is eco-friendly.

For more see thehungryvegan.shop