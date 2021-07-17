Grants available to Kilkenny social enterpertises to help expand their business

Grants available to Kilkenny social expertises to help expand their business

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, TD, has announced the launch of the €400,000 Social Enterprise Start-up Fund.

The Fund will support social enterprises with small grants to help them expand their businesses and create jobs.

It is specifically aimed at early stage social enterprises which have a clear ambition to impact a critical social issue.

Announcing the Social Enterprise Start-up Fund, Minister Humphreys said:

“I am delighted to be in a position today to announce a €800,000 Social Enterprise Start-up Fund to run over two years,  the purpose of which is to provide tailored supports to early stage social enterprises, a group that generally has difficulty accessing the more mainstream social enterprise supports.

“Twenty-five social enterprises from across Ireland will receive cash grants of between €9,500 and €12,000, as well as access to a six month tailored training programme. 

“This announcement underscores my commitment under the National Social Enterprise Policy to growing and strengthening Social Enterprise right across the country.

“The programme itself comes under the Dormant Accounts Fund in my Department. It will be delivered by Rethink Ireland who have a great track record in administering supports to social enterprises.”

Deirdre Mortell, CEO of Rethink Ireland added:

''At Rethink Ireland we believe that social enterprises can play a pivotal role in supporting the transition to a more inclusive, sustainable and green economy.

“We're delighted to be partnering with the Department of Rural and Community Development to provide much-needed start-up funding and supports as part of today's commitment to the Social Enterprise sector in Ireland. Our research continues to show that this type of funding and support is critical to ensuring social enterprises have the best chance of reaching sustainability and maximising impact in their communities.''

Full details of the Social Enterprise Start-up Fund are available at www.rethinkireland.ie

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie