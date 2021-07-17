Grants available to Kilkenny social enterpertises to help expand their business

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, TD, has announced the launch of the €400,000 Social Enterprise Start-up Fund.

The Fund will support social enterprises with small grants to help them expand their businesses and create jobs.

It is specifically aimed at early stage social enterprises which have a clear ambition to impact a critical social issue.

Announcing the Social Enterprise Start-up Fund, Minister Humphreys said:

“I am delighted to be in a position today to announce a €800,000 Social Enterprise Start-up Fund to run over two years, the purpose of which is to provide tailored supports to early stage social enterprises, a group that generally has difficulty accessing the more mainstream social enterprise supports.

“Twenty-five social enterprises from across Ireland will receive cash grants of between €9,500 and €12,000, as well as access to a six month tailored training programme.

“This announcement underscores my commitment under the National Social Enterprise Policy to growing and strengthening Social Enterprise right across the country.

“The programme itself comes under the Dormant Accounts Fund in my Department. It will be delivered by Rethink Ireland who have a great track record in administering supports to social enterprises.”

Deirdre Mortell, CEO of Rethink Ireland added:

''At Rethink Ireland we believe that social enterprises can play a pivotal role in supporting the transition to a more inclusive, sustainable and green economy.

“We're delighted to be partnering with the Department of Rural and Community Development to provide much-needed start-up funding and supports as part of today's commitment to the Social Enterprise sector in Ireland. Our research continues to show that this type of funding and support is critical to ensuring social enterprises have the best chance of reaching sustainability and maximising impact in their communities.''

Full details of the Social Enterprise Start-up Fund are available at www.rethinkireland.ie