Bag of chips please - and a city apartment to go!

Looking for a city centre apartment with its own chipper? DNG Ella Dunphy might have something for prospective buyers to take away and mull over...

The Kilkenny estate agent has brought the famed Blue Door chipper to market. A distinctive mid-terraced commercial property with overhead accommodation situated in the heart of Kilkenny City, the property is sub-divided at ground level and has traded as an iconic Take Away.

Well known for being at the heart of the city's social scene the Blue Door, which has an address of 59 John Street, comes to the market with the benefit of a high footfall in a busy trading area. It boasts a large open unit on the ground floor with a professional kitchen, staff toilets and storage areas. The residential accommodation comprises of four bedrooms, kitchen, dining room, living room and family bathroom over two floors which is well maintained, traditionally styled with old world charm.

This outstanding property has traded very successfully for many years with the added bonus of late takeaway licence offering huge potential to any intending purchaser seeking a business premises for themselves or to an astute investor. For more click here