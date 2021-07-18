Big day really was child's play at the Mill Centre!

There were fun and games for all as a group of youths enjoyed National Play Day in Urlingford.

The youths, aged between nine and 12 years, gathered at the Mill Family Resource Centre, Urlingford for the event, which was organised by Suzanne Cox, Project Manager at the Mill FRC.

The overall aim of this project was to promote a physical play day for the youths through an organised variety of sports, team games and fun activities. This gave the young people an opportunity to express their unique individualism, learn the importance of teamwork, help them develop and improve their cognitive skills while having lots of fun together.

The sports and game activities provided on the morning were soccer, basketball, crazy golf, bowling, giant Jenga games, speed agility hoops, ring toss garden games, balance boards and art activities. Everybody participated in the games before tackling an obstacle course which was set up for them and provided great fun and enjoyment. And, once all the activities were completed, the happy participants feasted on chicken, sausages, pizza and snacks.

"It's very important for young people to participate in physical activity, and outdoor sports in particular, because it can positively affect aspects of their personal development, such as self-esteem, goal-setting, and leadership, including improving peer-to-peer relationships," said Suzanne. "It is beneficial for their overall health and well-being and how they feel and express themselves emotionally.

"It was really great to see the group of 15 youths enjoy their physical activity day at the Mill FRC."