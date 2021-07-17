Over thirty Kilkenny artists are taking part in this year's AKA Fringe

Fly Me To the Moon by Ani Mollerau

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

AKA Fringe is back with over thirty Kilkenny artists taking place in this year's festival.

The AKA festival team will launch their new website and 2021 programme on July 22 at 7pm, online. This year's programme showcases over 30 artists from Kilkenny and surrounding areas.

"We are thrilled that we can host a festival at all this year. It has been, and still remains to be, a challenging year to make art, so we would like to come together to celebrate all the amazing artists who make up the 2021 AKA programme. 

"This year the programme features a healthy selection of visual arts, family events, with music and theatre to boot. There is something for absolutely everyone to enjoy, with most events being free of charge, we are proud to present you the AKA006 festival programme, said the organisers.

To attend the virtual launch click here

