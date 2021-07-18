Weather warning issued for Kilkenny as heatwave to last until Friday

A moderate advisory weather warning has been issued for Kilkenny by Met Eireann.
A spokesperson for Met Eireann said that the weather will continue to be very warm until Friday, with daytime temperature into the high twenties and very humid at night with temperature staying in the mid to high teens.
The warning is in place from midday today until midday on Friday.
For more information on Being Summer Ready check https://bit.ly/3zaRpzI
