Search our Archive

19/07/2021

1452599005378
1452599028110
1542015885933

Train delays cause Kilkenny fans to miss Leinster hurling final

Widespread disruption left supporters stuck in Athy

Kilkenny News

Disruptions to the rail service meant some Kilkenny fans missed Saturday's Leinster final

Reporter:

@KKPeopleNews

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny hurling supporters were left bitterly disappointed after train disruptions saw them miss Saturday's Leinster hurling final.

Widespread disruption to train journeys saw commuters to Dublin, Galway, Westport and Limerick experience long delays due to a signalling fault at Cherryville outside Kildare.

Commuters on the 5pm train from Carlow were halted around three kilometres outside Kildare. The train was stopped on the tracks for almost an hour before returning back to Athy, where commuters were told they would have to catch a bus to their next location.

After everyone had disembarked at Athy and waited for around 10 to 15 minutes the train driver told them to return to the train as the fault had been repaired.

Fans who were on their way to Croke Park for the Leinster final missed the match and had no option but to find their way home from Athy.

Commuters praised the train driver who was left to communicate with passengers as the station at Athy was unmanned.

The Passenger Charter from Iarnrod Eireann states that for delays of one or two hours passengers are entitled to 50% vouchers or a 25% cash refund For delays of two hours or more it is 100% vouchers or 50% refund.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie