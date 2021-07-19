Kilkenny gardaí are looking for your help to find missing Taylor

Gardaí believe Taylor was stolen from close to his hom
Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for information in relation to the suspected theft of a dog from the Cuffesgrange area on Friday. The microchipped nine-year-old Boxer answers to the name Taylor.
Taylor has a white line running from his forehead that veers to the right side of his nose, a part of his right ear is missing. He is a much-loved family pet and gardaí want to reunite him with them.
Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.
