Garda appeal over criminal damage at Friars Bridge in Kilkenny

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing to the public for information following an incident of criminal damage in the city.
The rear window of a black Ford Galaxy was smashed in the early hours of Sunday morning outside a house in Friars Bridge.
The owner of the heard the window being smashed just before 4am.
Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area around that time is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.
