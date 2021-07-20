Three-year cap on financial contributions introduced for Fair Deal scheme - Kilkenny TD

A three-year cap on the financial contributions of family farms and businesses when calculating the cost of nursing home care will bring peace of mind to farming and business communities across the country, a Fine Gael TD has said.

The Nursing Homes Support Scheme, commonly known as the Fair Deal scheme, passed through all stages of the Seanad last week. Deputy John Paul Phelan said the legislation, which is eagerly awaited by farming families, introduces a three-year cap on the financial contributions of family owned and operated farms or businesses when calculating the cost for nursing home care.

“This will mark a fundamental change to the current scheme and will apply where a family successor commits to working the farm or business”, Deputy Phelan noted.

“We’ve all heard stories of families forced to sell their land to simply pay for long-term care for elderly family members. This is a huge legacy issue for the family and impacts their business and livelihood into the future. Families that have felt disenfranchised, some of whom have been burdened with a legacy of debt, can now be assured they have the same entitlements to healthcare and support as everyone else.”

Deputy Phelan concluded by calling on Minister of State Mary Butler to ensure the legislation is enacted as soon as possible, so that farming families can feel the full benefit of this change.