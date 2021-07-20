Search our Archive

20/07/2021

1452599005378
1452599028110
1542015885933

Three-year cap on financial contributions introduced for Fair Deal scheme - Kilkenny TD

Three-year cap on financial contributions introduced for Fair Deal scheme - Kilkenny TD

Deputy John Paul Phelan

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

A three-year cap on the financial contributions of family farms and businesses when calculating the cost of nursing home care will bring peace of mind to farming and business communities across the country, a Fine Gael TD has said.

The Nursing Homes Support Scheme, commonly known as the Fair Deal scheme, passed through all stages of the Seanad last week. Deputy John Paul Phelan said the legislation, which is eagerly awaited by farming families,  introduces a three-year cap on the financial contributions of family owned and operated farms or businesses when calculating the cost for nursing home care.

“This will mark a fundamental change to the current scheme and will apply where a family successor commits to working the farm or business”, Deputy Phelan noted.

“We’ve all heard stories of families forced to sell their land to simply pay for long-term care for elderly family members. This is a huge legacy issue for the family and impacts their business and livelihood into the future. Families that have felt disenfranchised, some of whom have been burdened with a legacy of debt, can now be assured they have the same entitlements to healthcare and support as everyone else.”

Deputy Phelan concluded by calling on Minister of State Mary Butler to ensure the legislation is enacted as soon as possible, so that farming families can feel the full benefit of this change.

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie