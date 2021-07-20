Kilkenny people urged to stay cool - Met Eireann issue Status Yellow - High Temperature warning

Night time temperatures could stay as high as a sweltering 20 degrees in the coming days according to a Status Yellow - High Temperature warning for Ireland issued by Met Eireann this morning.
Met Éireann Weather Warning
High temperatures continuing this week with hot conditions by day and staying very warm and humid at night.
Daytime maximum temperatures generally 27 to 30 degrees Celsius with overnight values not falling below 17 to 20 degrees.
This warning is valid from 1pm today, Tuesday, July 20, until 9am on Friday, July 23.
For advice please check www.gov.ie/summerready
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.