21/07/2021

Kilkenny gardaí appeal for information on mystery object handed into station

The object was handed into Kilkenny gardaí

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Gardaí in Kilkenny are trying to reunite a mystery object with its owner.

The object was handed into the garda station in recent days and gardaí are at a loss to its use and purpose.

"This strange looking device was handed into the station last Friday evening. We are unsure if it is used for surveys, issuing tickets or even bringing you back to 1985!," a garda spokesman said on the station's Facebook page.

If you are or know the owner please contact Kilkenny Garda Station on (0560 7775000.

