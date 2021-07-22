Call in to listen to Kilkenny's poetry line

Two of the featured poets on Kilkenny's Poetry Phone are local scribes Carmel Cummins and Frank Marshall.

The poems were selected for their ability to speak to the reader and to evoke memories of a certain time and place. These memories merging with your own, give a sense of solace and comfort while providing a moment to travel to afar places, unreachable in our present times.

They reflect the beauty of the ordinary and the real understanding and connection between people and place, how it is experienced in the small things. The tasks and jobs that we do together, our daily companionships, gentle encouragements, the very everyday of human life and the beauty in these simple, quiet and ordinary things.

Carmel Cummins

Carmel Cummins lives in Inistioge. She writes non-fiction and poetry in Irish and English. She has a particular interest in how local environment influences artistic expression. This poem was inspired by the work of Inuit sculptor, Alice Akkamuk. Carving is the main artistic practice among Canadian Inuit communities.

Frank Marshall

Frank Marshall has had work published in various publications and has broadcast his poetry and prose on RTE Radio 1 and Lyric FM. A radio drama ‘A River Walk’ was broadcast on RTE radio 1 and radio KUSF, San Francisco and KCLR, Kilkenny Community radio. His memoir ‘Grandad you are not painting between the lines’ is available on Amazon, Kindle and Public Libraries.

Ten poems written by Kilkenny poets; Nora Brennan, Kevin Dowling, Mary Malin, Michael Massey, Nuala Roche, Mike Watts, Noel Howley, Carmel Cummins, Angela Kehoe and Kathleen Phelan feature in the poetry line. The poems are recited by Kilkenny actors Susie Lamb, Ger Cody and Nuala Roche.

To listen to their poems and all the beautiful poems ring 1800272994 and press 0 to 9