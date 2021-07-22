Kilkenny's Home Rule Club to celebrate founder's day this weekend

The Home Rule Club in Kilkenny
Kilkenny's Home Rule Club will celebrate its founder's day this Saturday, July 24, and this year it will celebrate the artistic talent of the late Brendan Lawless (1958-2013).
The club was set up by Catholic businessmen in the city in July 1894.
Having grown up in Larchfield, Brendan Lawless attended St Kieran’s College and returned to the city on obtaining his degree in art and design in Dublin to take up a post with Kilkenny Design Workshops, working also as art teacher in St Kieran’s College.
His hand-painted sign which hung on the club’s facade is now displayed indoors while a more durable copy takes its place out front. Photographs of a small selection of Brendan’s prolific art work which was once to be seen on many of the city’s landmark buildings, B&Bs and shops will be on display. Brendan's wife Patricia will attend the event, as will Minister of State Malcolm Noonan, who was a friend of Brendan's.
