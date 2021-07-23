Search our Archive

23/07/2021

Local artist and Thomastown Men's Shed collaborate on public art project

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Socially-engaged artist Amelia Caulfield and the members of Thomastown Men's Shed have collaborated on a large-scale outdoor mural for the side of their premises on Marshes Street, Thomastown. 

This collaborative public art project which began development in Summer 2020 and has been supported by Kilkenny Leader Partnership, is now complete for all to enjoy. 

The artist and the Mens Shed members developed the project through interactive workshops, design discussions, and a huge amount of hands-on teamwork.

The mural depicts the local iconic landmark of Mullins' Bridge, which provides the unique context for the Thomastown Men's Shed, as there are over 450 Men's Sheds in Ireland, and 1800 globally.

Also depicted are line drawings which represent the activities and values of the mens shed such as appreciation for biodiversity and nature, wood as a material for making, boat building, bicycle mending, kindling and birdhouse production, as well as welcoming and connecting with each other, and working together. 

This project aimed to inject creativity and energy back into the locality which it has succeeded in doing not only through the aesthetically pleasing final product, but through providing an opportunity for positive contribution and involvement in the community, as well as reconnecting local people through a creative medium. 

