Kilkenny gardaí urge people to park properly at popular beauty spots

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing to motorists visiting popular beauty spots and rivers to refrain from parking on double yellow lines or blocking roads.
In recent days several cars have parked illegally at The Quay, Graignamanagh.
A garda spokesman confirmed that Gardaí fines will be issued for illegal parking.
"Illegal parking is blocking access for emergency services and putting pedestrians in danger. Parking is available at the Fairview Carpark. (beside Bank of Ireland)," the spokesperson said.
Meanwhile as temperatures continue to remain high gardaí are also asking the public to check on vulnerable neighbours, slow down on the roads, keep hydrated and leave out water for pets and animals.
