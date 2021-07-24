Four local remote working hubs receive ‘Connected Hubs’ funding boost’ – John Paul Phelan

Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan has welcomed news that four remote working hubs in Carlow-Kilkenny are to benefit by almost €350,000 under the Connected Hubs Scheme.

Deputy Phelan said the investment, announced this week, will enable existing hubs and broadband connection points to enhance and add capacity to remote working infrastructure across the region. Grants will also fund measures to assist hubs to deal with COVID-related challenges.

Under the scheme, Carlow County Council will receive €103,320 to develop and upgrade six hub locations across the county to enhance their remote/hybrid working function. In Kilkenny, Abbey Business Centre will receive €64,350 to add a further 9 workstations to those currently under development. This will give the facility a total of 18 co-working spaces which, along with the ten remaining private offices (each with capacity of 2-3 persons) will be available for booking on the National Hub Network. OSL Hub has been awarded €75,000 to bring their existing facilities up to date to cater for the needs of the business and community in Kilkenny. This proposal comprises of video conferencing facilities, upgrade access control systems and the installation of privacy phone booths.

Kilkenny County Council has been awarded €96,088 to deliver 24 remote working spaces with meeting room facilities, printing and audio visual facilities in the following locations: 1. The Community Centre, Clorinka, Muckalee

2. Ballyouskill Community Centre, Attanagh, Co. Kilkenny

3. Galmoy Community Centre, Galmoy, Co. Kilkenny.

4. Crosspatrick Community Centre, Crosspatrick, via Thurles, Co. Kilkenny.

5. Connolly’s of Dunbell, Dunbell, Co. Kilkenny.

6. Glenmore Community Centre, Robinstown, Glenmore, Co. Kilkenny.

Deputy Phelan said the investment will significantly enhance remote working options of very high quality in the area:

“This investment will support the ongoing development of the recently launched National Hub Network - connectedhubs.ie - which already has more than 100 hubs using the platform and 380 hubs mapped”, Deputy Phelan commented. “The supports delivered through this network will help build on the fantastic asset Ireland already has in its connected working ecosystem.

“The increased shift to remote working as a result of the pandemic has provided a golden opportunity for a greater regional distribution of jobs to support a better work life balance for many people. Hubs are ideal locations for people to work remotely, as well as acting as key economic assets for towns and villages. This investment will provide an increased number of families and individuals with the option to live and work in our rural communities. Remote working from hubs and Broadband Connection Points benefitting from this funding will also support local economies and assist in reducing our carbon emissions.”