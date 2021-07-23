Councillor calls for investigation into barrels found in River Nore

Kilkenny Fire Service at the scene this morning
A county councillor is calling for a full investigation after a number of barrels were discovered in the River Nore.
Kilkenny Fire Service is at the scene at Lismaine Bridge in Conahy as are staff from the Environment Section of Kilkenny County Council.
Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick described it as 'a very serious incident'.
"This is very concerning, especially given the number of people who are using the river in the current fine weather.
"I am calling for a full investigation and want to know what is contained in these barrels and how they got there," he said.
More News
Sanita Pušpure of Ireland during her heat of the women's single sculls at the Sea Forest Waterway during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.