Glanbia CountryLife partners with RTE’s DIY SOS The Big Build to make gardening dreams come true

Glanbia Ireland’s garden centres, Glanbia CountryLife, are the official plant partner of the RTE television series, DIY SOS The Big Build, for the coming season.

The programme sees the homes, gardens and ultimately the lives of deserving families utterly transformed. Glanbia CountryLife will be making sure the gardening dreams of the families involved come to life for a second season in the series. In Kilkenny, CountryLife has centres in Ballyhale and Castlecomer.

Having witnessed first-hand the transformational impact the show’s work had on the Guihen family in last year’s DIY SOS series, Glanbia CountryLife got involved for a second season. Glanbia employees have also volunteered to lend a hand in these home transformations, with Glanbia Ireland brands, Avonmore and Kilmeaden Cheese, also coming on board to keep bodies fuelled for the hard labour that lies ahead on site.

Fronted by Baz Ashmawy, the DIY SOS team of volunteers set out to renovate the homes of deserving families, with the hope of positively changing their lives forever. Through a nine-day build, each of the four homes involved in this year’s series are transformed.

Working hand in hand with the show’s garden designer, Peter Donegan, Glanbia CountryLife helps to reimagine and recreate each home’s outdoor space into a haven for all the family to enjoy.

Speaking about their involvement, Grace O’Dwyer, Retail Marketing Manager said: “DIY SOS is an emotional and heartfelt show that goes right to the heart of community spirit. Our Glanbia CountryLife branches are often the hub of local communities, with our people mirroring that same community ethos on a day-to-day basis. We are thrilled to play our part in helping to transform lives for the better.”

Glanbia CountryLife is joining the army of volunteers and is providing boots on the ground to help with garden and home renovations. Horticulturist Fergal Joy will be joined by Glanbia Ireland staff members who are proud to dig deep and get their hands dirty for a very good cause.

As proud plant partners of DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland, Glanbia CountryLife wants to help a family in need. Members of the public are invited to nominate a family to win a garden design with plants to the value of €5,000 and two days landscaping support. You can nominate your own family, a relative, a neighbour or a friend; simply visit: http://www.countrylife.ie/DIY- SOS