Breaking: €2m funding boost for new library as Minister visits Kilkenny

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys has announced funding of €2.2 million for the new Mayfair Library in Kilkenny under the Libraries Capital Programme.

Minister Humphreys is currently in Kilkenny today, where she has visited the site of the new planned library. She will be visiting Thomastown, Graignamanagh and Inistioge later today.

The Mayfair Building in Kilkenny is an iconic landmark located at the entrance to the Abbey Quarter. Once complete, it will be a state-of-the-art facility for the city and its visitors.

“One of the key actions of our public library strategy ‘Our Public Libraries - Inspiring, Connecting and Empowering Communities’, is to develop library buildings that are fit for purpose and reflect the quality of services on offer," said Minister Humphreys.

"I am delighted to be in a position to announce this investment in the public library service. My Department’s Libraries Capital Programme is investing some €4m in these builds but without considerable investment and commitment from both Kilkenny and Monaghan County Councils these exciting projects would not have been able to commence”.

Some €455,000 is to be invested in a number of other projects in counties such as Monaghan, Meath, Westmeath, Cork, Roscommon and Sligo. This smaller investment includes mobile library vehicles, designed to assist local authorities to continue the valuable outreach service to their communities.

The Monaghan PEACE Campus will provide community space, a youth facility, a new town library and a cultural heritage area. This project will be the catalyst to allow all communities to come together to engage in a safe setting.

Announcing the funding for library vehicles Minister Humphreys thanked the local authorities and the library staff for their ongoing commitment and support to the public library service during the past 16 months.

“The local authorities have supported the library service during what has been an incredibly challenging year and the delivery of library items to the housebound and vulnerable has been a wonderful service which I know is highly valued by the customers who received books, audiobooks, CDs and DVDs along with a welcome friendly chat with the driver," she said.