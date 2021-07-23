Search our Archive

23/07/2021

1452599005378
1452599028110
1542015885933

Breaking: €2m funding boost for new library as Minister visits Kilkenny

Minister Heather Humphreys will also visit Thomastown, Graig' and Inistioge today

MAYFAIR

Mayfair Library Design Statement - view from Irishtown. Picture: Reddy Architecture / Kilkenny County Council

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys has announced funding of €2.2 million for the new Mayfair Library in Kilkenny under the Libraries Capital Programme.

Minister Humphreys is currently in Kilkenny today, where she has visited the site of the new planned library. She will be visiting Thomastown, Graignamanagh and Inistioge later today.

The Mayfair Building in Kilkenny is an iconic landmark located at the entrance to the Abbey Quarter.  Once complete, it will be a state-of-the-art facility for the city and its visitors.

“One of the key actions of our public library strategy ‘Our Public Libraries - Inspiring, Connecting and Empowering Communities’, is to develop library buildings that are fit for purpose and reflect the quality of services on offer," said Minister Humphreys.

"I am delighted to be in a position to announce this investment in the public library service. My Department’s Libraries Capital Programme is investing some €4m in these builds but without considerable investment and commitment from both Kilkenny and Monaghan County Councils these exciting projects would not have been able to commence”.

Some €455,000 is to be invested in a number of other projects in counties such as Monaghan, Meath, Westmeath, Cork, Roscommon and Sligo. This smaller investment includes mobile library vehicles, designed to assist local authorities to continue the valuable outreach service to their communities.

The Monaghan PEACE Campus will provide community space, a youth facility, a new town library and a cultural heritage area. This project will be the catalyst to allow all communities to come together to engage in a safe setting.

Announcing the funding for library vehicles Minister Humphreys thanked the local authorities and the library staff for their ongoing commitment and support to the public library service during the past 16 months.

“The local authorities have supported the library service during what has been an incredibly challenging year and the delivery of library items to the housebound and vulnerable has been a wonderful service which I know is highly valued by the customers who received books, audiobooks, CDs and DVDs along with a welcome friendly chat with the driver," she said.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie