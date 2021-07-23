Annual Camino walk to take place in Jenkinstown, Kilkenny this Sunday

The annual Camino walk will take place in Jenkinstown Park this Sunday, July 25(The feast of St. James) at 2.30pm.

This year is a Camino de Santiago Holy Year. People walk the Camino de Santiago for many reasons. For those who are

walking with spirituality or religion in mind, Holy Years can hold special significance. At the end of 2020 the Pope announced that due to the Covid-19 pandemic the 2021 Santiago Holy Year was being extended to include 2022.

The Kilkenny walk will start at Jenkinstown Church car park and will stop at different points to remember the themes and pointers of the Santiago de Compostella walk. Pilgrim reflections and thoughts from Santiago will be read and a stop at St Colman’s well will be part of the annual walk.

"The walk brings together not only pilgrims who have walked the Camino but also many who intend walking the camino in the future when it opens up after the pandemnic," said Larry Carroll, who has walked the Camino.

The walk is an opportunity to capture the spirit of the Camino and get to know more about what the walk involves.

"On Sunday, July 25 we will reconnect with our history and the many pilgrims who have walked the Camino from Kilkenny. The

Camino is a personal journey which some people do individually or as a group, however you walk it your life is changed," said Fr Willie Purcell, who in 2017 received an award from the Cathedral of Santiago de compostela for his research on Bishop Thomas Strong. Bishop Strong went from St Mary's Cathedral in Kilkenny to become the Auxiliary Bishop of Stantiago De Compostela.

All Covid 19 restrictions and protocols will be observed. Please bring a face mask.