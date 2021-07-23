No clash of the ash - but you can still raise some cash!

Hurling for Cancer Research has announced the launch of its 2021 Online Auction in aid of the Irish Cancer Society.

The full list of auction items is now available to view online, with all funds raised donated to the Irish Cancer Society to support their work in cancer research. The Irish Cancer Society is the largest voluntary funder of cancer research in Ireland and currently funds over 100 cancer researchers across Ireland.

Owing to the ongoing pandemic, the online auction will take the place of the annual Hurling for Cancer charity hurling match, which is usually held between a host of sports and TV personalities, and organised by racehorse trainer, Jim Bolger and champion jockey, Davy Russell.

Among the incredible prizes donated are luxury overnight stays at both Lyrath Estate Hotel & Spa Kilkenny and Mount Juliet Estate Kilkenny, a coveted signed Dublin football jersey and a 2021 Aintree Grand National race card signed by world famous Irish jockey Rachael Blackmore.

"Unfortunately, everyone has been touched by cancer," said Classic winning racehorse trainer and Hurling for Cancer Research founder, Jim Bolger. "It is only through the vital research work conducted by the Irish Cancer Society that we can combat this terrible disease. I would appeal to everyone to support the online auction in any way they can. There are some fantastic items available for bids."

Davy Russell, National Hunt Jockey, centre, with Davy Russell’s Best manager and current Kilkenny hurling manager, Brian Cody, left, and Lee Chin, Wexford hurler, representing Davy Russell’s Best, in the dressing room prior to the 2018 Hurling for Cancer Research game Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

"Hurling For Cancer Research is such a highlight on our fundraising calendar each year, helping to raise vital funds for the organisation," said Rosemary Simmons, Fundraising Lead with the Irish Cancer Society. "We will miss the match again this year, but are delighted that this incredible online auction is taking place.

It is through the support of events like the Hurling for Cancer Research Auction that we can continue to improve the lives of those impacted by cancer in Ireland through research. This year more than 44,000 people in Ireland will hear the words ‘you have cancer’. But with thanks to research and advances in early detection and treatment, survival rates are continuing to improve and people are living well with and beyond cancer throughout Ireland."

The full list of auction items is now available to view here. The auction closes on Tuesday August 10 at 9pm on what should have been Hurling For Cancer Research match-day.