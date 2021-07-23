Search our Archive

23/07/2021

1452599005378
1452599028110
1542015885933

No clash of the ash - but you can still raise some cash!

Online auction to be in held in place of traditional charity hurling match

Kilkenny News

At the launch of the 2019 Hurling For Cancer charity hurling match were Cian Boland, Tommy Walsh, Davy Russell and Shane Foley. This year there will be an online auction Picture: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Reporter:

@KKPeopleNews

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Hurling for Cancer Research has announced the launch of its 2021 Online Auction in aid of the Irish Cancer Society.

The full list of auction items is now available to view online, with all funds raised donated to the Irish Cancer Society to support their work in cancer research. The Irish Cancer Society is the largest voluntary funder of cancer research in Ireland and currently funds over 100 cancer researchers across Ireland.

Owing to the ongoing pandemic, the online auction will take the place of the annual Hurling for Cancer charity hurling match, which is usually held between a host of sports and TV personalities, and organised by racehorse trainer, Jim Bolger and champion jockey, Davy Russell.

Among the incredible prizes donated are luxury overnight stays at both Lyrath Estate Hotel & Spa Kilkenny and Mount Juliet Estate Kilkenny, a coveted signed Dublin football jersey and a 2021 Aintree Grand National race card signed by world famous Irish jockey Rachael Blackmore.

"Unfortunately, everyone has been touched by cancer," said Classic winning racehorse trainer and Hurling for Cancer Research founder, Jim Bolger. "It is only through the vital research work conducted by the Irish Cancer Society that we can combat this terrible disease. I would appeal to everyone to support the online auction in any way they can. There are some fantastic items available for bids."

HIGHLIGHT

Davy Russell, National Hunt Jockey, centre, with Davy Russell’s Best manager and current Kilkenny hurling manager, Brian Cody, left, and Lee Chin, Wexford hurler, representing Davy Russell’s Best, in the dressing room prior to the 2018 Hurling for Cancer Research game Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

"Hurling For Cancer Research is such a highlight on our fundraising calendar each year, helping to raise vital funds for the organisation," said Rosemary Simmons, Fundraising Lead with the Irish Cancer Society. "We will miss the match again this year, but are delighted that this incredible online auction is taking place.

It is through the support of events like the Hurling for Cancer Research Auction that we can continue to improve the lives of those impacted by cancer in Ireland through research. This year more than 44,000 people in Ireland will hear the words ‘you have cancer’. But with thanks to research and advances in early detection and treatment, survival rates are continuing to improve and people are living well with and beyond cancer throughout Ireland."

The full list of auction items is now available to view here. The auction closes on Tuesday August 10 at 9pm on what should have been Hurling For Cancer Research match-day.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie