23/07/2021

Kilkenny County Council to remove barrels from River Nore

The barrels were discovered close to Lismaine Bridge

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny County Council Environment Section received a report of a number of barrels dumped in the River Nore near Lismaine Bridge.

On receipt of this report, the area was inspected by the Council’s Environmental Enforcement Officer earlier today.  It was arranged for the Fire Service to also attend the scene this morning.

The barrels appear to have been in the river for a considerable period of time.  Following assessment, Kilkenny County Council are in the process of arranging for the safe removal of the barrels from the river.

Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick said that he is seeking an full investigation into how the barrels ended up in the river and where they came from.

