Kilkenny County Council to remove barrels from River Nore

The barrels were discovered close to Lismaine Bridge
Kilkenny County Council Environment Section received a report of a number of barrels dumped in the River Nore near Lismaine Bridge.
On receipt of this report, the area was inspected by the Council’s Environmental Enforcement Officer earlier today. It was arranged for the Fire Service to also attend the scene this morning.
The barrels appear to have been in the river for a considerable period of time. Following assessment, Kilkenny County Council are in the process of arranging for the safe removal of the barrels from the river.
Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick said that he is seeking an full investigation into how the barrels ended up in the river and where they came from.
More News
At the launch of the 2019 Hurling For Cancer charity hurling match were Cian Boland, Tommy Walsh, Davy Russell and Shane Foley. This year there will be an online auction Picture: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Windows were smashed and property stolen as thieves went on the rampage in Kilkenny PICTURE: Kira Hoffmann/Pixabay
Kilkenny manager Brian Cody and Dublin boss Matty Kenny after last Saturday's Leinster Final in Croke Park. Pic: Ray McManus/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.