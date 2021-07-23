Gardaí warn public to be vigilant following distraction theft at Kilkenny supermarket

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating a distraction theft which took place at a Kilkenny supermarket earlier this week.
Opportunistic criminals targeted the shopper and stole her purse from her at a supermarket in Deansground, Kilkenny.
The woman was doing her shopping around 3.30pm on Wednesday when a man distracted her while another man took her purse from the trolley. Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Kilkenny.
A second similar incident occurred in a Carlow supermarket earlier in the day.
