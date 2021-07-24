Search our Archive

Design & Crafts Council Ireland launch two exhibitions in Kilkenny

Grainne Watts, ceramicist, and Irish Craft Hero, pictured at Design & Crafts Council Ireland's (DCCI) Irish Craft Heroes exhibition in the grounds of Kilkenny Castle

ERA and Irish Craft Heroes exhibitions opened on Friday at the Design & Crafts Council Ireland's premises in Castle Yard, Kilkenny. Together the exhibitions present a powerful insight into the past, present and future of the rich tapestry of craft and design practice in Ireland.

ERA is a collection of exquisite and highly accomplished work showcasing traditional techniques and contemporary design skills developed by the graduates over the two year course. Irish Craft Heroes is an outdoor exhibition charting the evolution of the craft and design sector in Ireland over the last 50 years to coincide with DCCI's 50th anniversary.

Kilkenny Cathaoirleach, Cllr. Fidelis Doherty and Mayor of Kilkenny, Cllr. Andrew McGuinness along with DCCI Chair, Andrew Bradley and DCCI CEO, Rosemary Steen spoke at the launch. 

ERA will run in the National Design and Craft Gallery in Castle Yard, Kilkenny until October 9, 2021. Irish Craft Heroes will be in place in Kilkenny Castle grounds until October 6, before touring to Dublin Castle, Belfast, Galway and Cork over the following months. Visit dcci.ie or ndcg.ie for more information.

