Risk of spot flooding in Kilkenny as thunder storms on the way

Thunder warning issued by Met Éireann
A moderate weather warning has been issued for Kilkenny starting at noon and lasting until tomorrow morning.
Met Eireann have warned that a cold front crossing the country on Monday afternoon which will bring widespread heavy and possibly thundery showers.
Downpours will result in hazardous driving conditions and may lead to spot flooding. Areas most at risk are Leinster and east Munster later Monday afternoon and evening. Heavy showers with the risk of thunderstorms will continue through Tuesday and Wednesday.
