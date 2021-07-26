Search our Archive

26/07/2021

After 16 months closed Kilkenny pubs can resume indoor service

Eamon Irish who owns Irish's Bar in Knocktopher

Mary Cody

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Sixteen months after first closing due to the Cov

id pandemic pubs across Kilkenny will reopen for indoor trading today.

The easing of restrictions will allow more than 25,000 staff nationally to resume their jobs. 

While reopening for indoor trading is hugely significant for the trade, the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) says its vital customers cooperate with publicans and their staff who will be working under challenging conditions.

The new guidelines to permit indoor drinking and dining state customers must be fully vaccinated or recently recovered from Covid to gain entry to a venue. The documentation confirming a customer’s status will be checked by pub staff at the front door.

Padraig Cribben, VFI Chief Executive, says: “It’s a big day for the trade especially when you consider some of our members were closed for over 16 months. Unfortunately, the new guidelines government handed down to us will make it very difficult for publicans and staff to manage their indoor businesses. Our message to customers is simple: ‘please work with us as we get used to these new guidelines’.

