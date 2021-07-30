Plenty of pupils, but no classrooms in Kilkenny

Here's what made the front page of the Kilkenny People 50 years ago this week - July 30, 1971

With the new school term fast approaching, serious overcrowding problems loom for several vocational schools in Co Kilkenny.

Accommodation problems have become so chronic in the city that classes had to be given in a converted bicycle shed last year. Space will become even scarcer during the coming term.

In Ballyhale there are only seven classrooms. But it is expected that there will be at least nine class groups in the coming term.

In Johnstown there are eight classrooms while all the facts and figures indicate at least nine class groups in September.

In Thomastown, where there are seven classrooms, it is anticipated that there will be a minimum of 10 class groups.

How will the pupils be accommodated?

Is the Department trying to push students away from Kilkenny schools into the costly technical colleges in Waterford and Carlow, both of which had a fairly slack intake of pupils for the 1970-71 term?

Vocational education in Kilkenny has, over the past few years, been raised to a standard which is equalled in few parts of Ireland, largely through the efforts of excellent staff and administrators. But it is now being seriously hampered by the Department.

Overcrowding in September seems inevitable. But the Minister refused to accept this in the Dail, although he did say:

"My information is that accommodation is adequate but, however, if a different situation arises in September we can have a look at it."

The inference is that if accommodation is inadequate in September additional rooms will be provided forthwith.

But sadly the Department doesn’t appear to operate in this way as far as Kilkenny is concerned.

For example, a science prefab, a staff room and toilets were promised for Mooncoin school for the beginning of the term last September.

In February last the staff room arrived. The toilets arrived at the same time but the fittings were not supplied until some time later. And the toilets were not connected until the school term had ended.

WATER SHORTAGE HITS CITY

If you wash your car or water your garden during the next couple of weeks it could lead to a prosecution or result in the water supply to your home being cut off.

Water has become so short in Kilkenny that the Corporation have appealed to people to use as little as possible and certainly not waste any.

Washing the car, shop front or pavement in front of your home or watering dying plants are forbidden ‘luxuries’.

The recent heavy rains did little to boost the water supply to the city following the prolonged drought.

Measurements taken recently showed a fall of 2ft 8 inches compared with the normal levels for this time of year.

With the increase in domestic consumption in the city and suburbs the booster pumping and augmented supply from the Dinan is in continuous operation.

Town Clerk Peter Farrelly points out that the reservoir is dropping steadily and if the present rate of decline continues the Corporation may have to ration the water. As it is they are cutting back at night by reducing the pressure.

A TASTY BITE?

Graignamanagh’s most vicious supporter at the Graig-Fenians (Johnstown) match on Sunday expressed his feelings in the most unusual way.

As his side was losing he dashed on to the pitch and gave one of the visiting team a very painful and serious bite on the bottom.

However, it should be mentioned that this Graignamanagh supporter was, in fact, a dog.