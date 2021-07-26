Section of boardwalk closed in Graig' after mighty Oak tree falls and smashes into it

The oak tree fell last night
A section of the Silaire Boardwalk in Graignamanagh is temporarily closed after a mighty Oak tree fell last night and smashed into it.
Kilkenny County Council reports that the Oak tree at Silaire Rock has succumbed to the passage of time having fallen last night.
"This section of the boardwalk will be closed while we remove the tree and repair the damage to the boardwalk," said the council.
The newly-revamped Silaire Wood Boardwalk in Graignamanagh reopened to the public last autumn after three months of work to revamp it.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.