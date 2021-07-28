Freshford will be cheering on Sinead at the Tokyo Olympics!

Freshford has an Olympic connection in Sinead Diver, who will represent Australia in the women’s marathon. Sinead is daughter-in-law of Pat and Ann Cullinane of Limerick and Kilkenny Street
With the Olympics now underway in Tokyo there will be a Freshford connection at the games this time around.
Sinead Cullinane, née Diver, is representing Australia in the marathon event.
Sinead, who hails from Belmullet, Co Mayo, is daughter-in-law of Pat and Ann Cullinane of Limerick and Kilkenny Street, Freshford.
Their son Colin and Sinead and family reside in Australia - all here will be rooting for her next week.
More News
Freshford has an Olympic connection in Sinead Diver, who will represent Australia in the women’s marathon. Sinead is daughter-in-law of Pat and Ann Cullinane of Limerick and Kilkenny Street
Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania is often the backdrop to many sports activities on both of UWCEA Moshi’s sports fields Image by 3282700 from Pixabay
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.