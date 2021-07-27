Search our Archive

27/07/2021

Breaking: Planning granted for new Lidl store in Kilkenny

Development also includes construction of 13 two-storey homes adjoining new store

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Lidl Ireland has been granted final planning permission to knock and rebuild its store on Waterford Road in Kilkenny, which will see a €9 million investment in the local area.

Alongside an environmentally-friendly Lidl store, the development includes the construction of 13 two-storey homes adjoining the new store. The current store will be replaced with a larger and more modern model that showcases Lidl’s leadership in sustainable building being powered by 100% green electricity and featuring a roof mounted solar panel installation and two electric vehicle charging points in the store’s spacious car park.

“A larger Lidl store will give our Kilkenny customers an even better shopping experience with wider aisles and additional shelf space to stock even more of their favourite top-quality Lidl products," said Darren Bourke, Lidl Kilkenny Store Manager.

"After all, our everyday value range just keeps growing and growing! We have some really lovely and loyal customers here in Kilkenny and we are delighted to be bringing them a new state-of-the-art store to do their weekly shop in.”

Since first opening on Waterford Road in 2004, Lidl Kilkenny has become a part of the retail fabric of Kilkenny.

Lidl Ireland employs 5,000 employees across its 169 stores, Head Office in Tallaght and three distribution centres and regional offices based in Charleville, Mullingar and Newbridge.

