Kilkenny social enterprise awarded business supports from Rethink Ireland

A Kilkenny social enterprise has been awarded business supports by Rethink Ireland todayunder their Genesis Programme.

The successful Kilkenny organisation is: Buddy Bench. The project strengthens communities by proactively educating primary school students on positive mental well-being with evidence-led lessons on topics like anxiety, resilience, and emotional intelligence. Research has found almost 90% of Irish teachers have not been trained in children's mental health in college, while Ireland rates among the highest for childhood self-harm and suicide compared to the European average.

Rethink Ireland’s Social Enterprise Development Fund has awarded €400,000 to 16 projects around Ireland, while a further 18 projects have been awarded a place on the organisation’s Genesis Programme which provides strategic business support to organisations. The Genesis Programme is an intensive two-day workshop that will focus on building the skills and knowledge needed to develop a sustainable social enterprise and to be successful in future funding opportunities.

Speaking at the announcement today was Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities at the Department of Rural and Community Development, Joe O’Brien TD, who said: “I wish to congratulate the Kilkenny recipient of funding and support from Rethink Ireland. This organisation is doing vital work in their community – both in addressing key societal issues, and in providing important local employment. We are delighted to support Rethink Ireland and innovative social enterprises to promote a more sustainable, inclusive and just Irish society.”

Also speaking today was Chief Executive of Kilkenny County Council, Colette Byrne, who said: “We would like to congratulate The Buddy Bench on their success in receiving a Social Enterprise Development Fund Award from Rethink Ireland.”

Coming out of an extremely challenging period for Irish society – and Irish businesses – we’re delighted with this good news story for Kilkenny. Social enterprises have an important role to play in guiding Ireland to be come a more inclusive and equal society. Organisations like The Buddy Bench, are leading the charge by not only creating jobs but working towards bringing about positive social change.”

The Social Enterprise Development Fund is a €3.2 million Fund being delivered from 2018 – 2022. The fund was created by Rethink Ireland in partnership with Local Authorities Ireland and funded by IPB Insurance and the Department of Rural and Community Development through the Dormant Accounts Fund.

The Social Enterprise Development Fund has been supported by IPB Insurance since 2018. Also speaking at today’s announcement was George Jones, Chairman of IPB Insurance, who said:

“We’re proud to see the Fund going from strength to strength each year. Using innovative solutions to tackle social problems in our communities is something IPB Insurance strongly believes in, and we’re delighted to support the fund.”

Commenting on the funding announcement today, Deirdre Mortell, CEO of Rethink Ireland said:

“Just a few weeks ago, Rethink Ireland set out our Manifesto for 2030, detailing the Ireland we want – a fair, inclusive and sustainable Ireland. Today, I’m delighted that Rethink Ireland is awarding both funding and business support to 34 organisations who are actively working to achieve this vision.

“Social enterprises are already living our Manifesto by actively working to tackle the greatest social challenges in Ireland. Whether they are knitting groups working to bring together marginalised members of society, innovative therapy practices using the power and beauty of our coastlines, or innovative ideas to strengthen safety in rural communities, they are the heart of our communities, and we’re delighted to be able to support them.”

For more information visit: https://rethinkireland.ie/ awarded_fund/social- enterprise-development-fund- 2021/