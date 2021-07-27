Emergency services at the scene of collison in Co Kilkenny

Emergency services at the scene
Emergency services remain at the scene of a collision on the Danesfort to Stoneyford Road.
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.
It is understood that the collision took place earlier this afternoon.
