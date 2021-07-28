Gardaí appeal after vehicle vandalised in Kilkenny housing estate

Gardaí are investigating report of damage to a car parked in the driveway of a home a housing estate in Kilkenny City.
The criminal damage incident took place in The Paddocks on Kells Road on Monday. The left passenger door window of the silver Opel Meriva was damaged between 12 and 12.40pm.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact gardaí in Kilkenny.
