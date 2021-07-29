Search our Archive

29/07/2021

1452599005378
1452599028110
1542015885933

Big plans in the works for Upper Patrick Street area of Kilkenny

Two separate planning applications may see new developments

Planning application

File picture

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Planning permission has been sought for a demolition and construction project on Upper Patrick Street in Kilkenny.

Plans have been lodged by Hansa Properties Ltd to demolish No 66 Upper Patrick Street, a two-storey end of terrace house, along with a vacant external workshop building and site sheds and to construct three terraced dwelling houses and 12 apartments on the site.

It’s proposed the apartment accommodation will include six one-bedroom units, five two-bedroom units, and one three-bedroom unit in two buildings in addition to site access from Corcoran Terrace / Kells Road, on-site car parking and all associated site, ancillary and landscaping works. A decision from Kilkenny County Council is due in early September.

PREVIOUS
It follows another, separate planning application in the area by a different applicant which was granted by the council in June.
That saw approval for the demolition of an existing single and two-storey building at 23-24 Upper Patrick Street, construction of a new part 2.5-storey and part three-storey building with commercial space on ground floor and two apartments above, a two-storey house to the rear, vehicular access and on-site car parking.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie