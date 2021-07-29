Big plans in the works for Upper Patrick Street area of Kilkenny

File picture
Planning permission has been sought for a demolition and construction project on Upper Patrick Street in Kilkenny.
Plans have been lodged by Hansa Properties Ltd to demolish No 66 Upper Patrick Street, a two-storey end of terrace house, along with a vacant external workshop building and site sheds and to construct three terraced dwelling houses and 12 apartments on the site.
It’s proposed the apartment accommodation will include six one-bedroom units, five two-bedroom units, and one three-bedroom unit in two buildings in addition to site access from Corcoran Terrace / Kells Road, on-site car parking and all associated site, ancillary and landscaping works. A decision from Kilkenny County Council is due in early September.
It follows another, separate planning application in the area by a different applicant which was granted by the council in June.
That saw approval for the demolition of an existing single and two-storey building at 23-24 Upper Patrick Street, construction of a new part 2.5-storey and part three-storey building with commercial space on ground floor and two apartments above, a two-storey house to the rear, vehicular access and on-site car parking.
