Plans lodged to resume mining at North Kilkenny site

A planning application has been made to resume undergrounding mining at the zinc and lead mines in Galmoy.

Shanoon Resources Ltd has sought permission from Kilkenny County Council for the development, which will consist of recommencement of underground mining at the former Galmoy Zinc and Lead Mine, comprising access portal, declines, ventilation shafts and extensions to existing underground workings.

It is also proposed to extend the mine into the townsland of Kyle, County Laois and a separate application will be lodged seek permission to mine the orebody in Laois.

The proposed development will also involve the refurbishment of a number of existing mine related surface structures, dewatering wells, and buildings including the Goul pumphouse, three workshops, administration building which includes provision for offices, laboratories, storage warehouse areas, toilets and washing facilities, fire and fresh water pumphouse, and associated infrastructure, mine change house, security hut, weighbridge, transformers, sub-stations and switch-rooms, stormwater pond and conditioning pond, rock storage area for the storage of soil, overburden and rock from the mine workings and the ore storage structure (teepee) as part of the ore crushing plant.

Permission is also sought for the demolition of the existing plant electrical building in order to provide for the provision of new ore screening and sorting plant and associated stock-piling areas.

Permission is also sought for the replacement of the previous water treatment plant with a new water treatment plant to treat mine and site water in a new location within the plant site.

The new water treatment plant will also reuse and refurbish the existing backfill thickener tank as part of the revised plant. Permission has also been sought for the provision of a mine backfill plant consisting of feed-hoppers, crushing equipment, ball mill, 13.9m high cement silo and mixer. The mine backfill plant is to be located adjacent to the existing ESB substation in the north of the existing plant site.

The proposed development also includes for the following ancillary elements: structures for fuel and emulsion storage; water and other pipelines, water discharge diffuser, the installation of a new proprietary effluent treatment system to deal with foul water and wheel wash.

The applicant is seeking permission for the provision of two new wells and associated ancillary pumping infrastructures for the supply of supplementary water to the Galmoy Rathdowney public water supply (GRPWS).